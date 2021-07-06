Home Business BarnBridge unveils application to maintain portfolio weightings of ERC-20 tokens By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Decentralized finance protocol BarnBridge has introduced an application that allows users to automate position management between Ethereum-based assets.

On July 5, BarnBridge announced its second application, dubbed “SMART Exposure.” The application enables users to passively maintain a particular weighting between the assets in a specific ERC-20 token pair through automatic rebalancing.