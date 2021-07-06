Barclays nabs UBS banker Tan to lead Singapore private bank By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at Barclays bank offices in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

ZURICH (Reuters) – Barclays (LON:) has appointed Evonne Tan, the head of private banking for UBS in Singapore, the British bank said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build upon its corporate and investment banking operations in Asia-Pacific to grab more business with the rich.

Barclays has been expanding its private banking business in Europe, taking advantage of its investment bank’s ties to wealthy entrepreneurs, family offices and businesses.

With the appointment of Tan, Barclays is hoping to pursue a similar strategy of providing the ultra-rich with bespoke investment services and sophisticated products in Singapore, it said in a statement.

“By further strengthening our presence here, we see this appointment as a great opportunity for us to serve (ultra high net worth individuals) and family offices, connecting them to our expertise and capabilities in one of the fastest growing wealth management locations globally,” Jean-Christophe Gerard, head of Barclays Private Bank, said in the statement.

Tan will join the British lender from the world’s largest wealth manager UBS, where she ran business for ultra high net worth individuals in Singapore.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR