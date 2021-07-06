Baby Doge Coin Now Has Over 370,000 Holders By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Baby Doge Coin Now Has Over 370,000 Holders
  • Baby Doge Coin now has 370,000+ holders.
  • It is also a meme crypto that is less than a month old.

According to the Baby Doge Coin Twitter account, the crypto now has 370,000+ holders. Baby Doge is new crypto that is catching the eye of crypto traders thanks to Elon Musk‘s tweet. It is also meme crypto that is less than a month old.

As rises in popularity, altcoins also have truly exploded in 2021. More so, the year began with the Dogecoin explosion, thanks to Elon Musk and his tweets.

Today, the official Twitter account of Baby Doge said that it has more than 370,000 active users.

