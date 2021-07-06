Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer ‘quite bullish’ on crypto market prospects By Cointelegraph

Avalanche founder Emin Gün Sirer ‘quite bullish’ on crypto market prospects
Emin Gün Sirer, creator of the Avalanche blockchain protocol, has said the current decline in crypto prices has not dampened his enthusiasm about the future of the market in general.
Speaking to Cointelegraph China, Sirer drew from his “unique vantage point” to offer some of the behind-the-scenes goings-on concerning the growing level of interest in crypto exposure among entities from outside the industry.
