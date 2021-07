Article content

Australian diversified investor Seven Group Holdings on Tuesday raised its offer to buy shares it does not already own in Boral Ltd by 10 cents to A$7.40 per share, valuing the building materials supplier at A$8.75 billion ($6.62 billion).

Seven Group, which owns more than 34.5% in Boral, said the offer price is “best and final.”

($1 = 1.3217 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)