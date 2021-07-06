Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.73% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.73%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.73%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil Search Ltd (ASX:), which rose 4.62% or 0.180 points to trade at 4.080 at the close. Meanwhile, Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:) added 4.59% or 0.025 points to end at 0.570 and Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) was up 3.90% or 0.080 points to 2.130 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Polynovo Ltd (ASX:), which fell 8.75% or 0.230 points to trade at 2.400 at the close. Appen Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.19% or 0.80 points to end at 12.12 and Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.44% or 0.095 points to 1.650.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 819 to 516 and 407 ended unchanged.

Shares in Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.90% or 0.080 to 2.130.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was up 3.95% to 12.046.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.39% or 24.75 to $1808.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 2.29% or 1.72 to hit $76.88 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.73% or 0.56 to trade at $77.72 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.68% to 0.7581, while AUD/JPY rose 0.53% to 83.98.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 92.118.