Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) rallies 50% as project fundamentals improve By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) rallies 50% as project fundamentals improve

(BTC) price continues to trade in a predictable range which has given traders confidence in trading altcoins and DeFi tokens. This translated to a 110% rally in the price of Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) over the past four days.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since hitting a low of $0.30 on June 22, the price of ALPHA has rallied 196% to a monthly high at $0.89 on July 6 as its 24-hour volume spiked 433% to $293 million.

ALPHA/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
ALPHA money market fundamentals. Source: Delphi Digital
Number of ALPHA staked since its launch. Source: Twitter