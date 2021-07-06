Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) rallies 50% as project fundamentals improve By Cointelegraph

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) rallies 50% as project fundamentals improve
(BTC) price continues to trade in a predictable range which has given traders confidence in trading altcoins and DeFi tokens. This translated to a 110% rally in the price of Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) over the past four days.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since hitting a low of $0.30 on June 22, the price of ALPHA has rallied 196% to a monthly high at $0.89 on July 6 as its 24-hour volume spiked 433% to $293 million.
