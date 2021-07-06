Air taxi startup Volocopter gains key production certification

The acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, means that Bruchsal-based Volocopter now has production organization approval in compliance with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in addition to existing EASA design approval.

“Volocopter is now the first and only electric vertical take-off and landing company holding both the required design and production organization approvals to advance its aircraft towards commercial launch,” it said in a statement.

Volocopter hopes to bring its two-seater flying taxi, which looks like an oversized drone, into regular service in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It is also developing a similar cargo-lift drone.

It recently raised 200 million euros ($237 million) to fund its push for certification. Well-funded rivals Lilium and Joby have meanwhile announced plans to float on the U.S. stock market by merging with listed shell companies. ($1 = 0.8442 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)