Adam Driver Had To Sing During Sex A Scene in Annette

“We found ourselves singing in very complicated positions.”

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in Annette, a new movie musical that will premiere tonight at the Cannes Film Festival.


The film, by French director Leos Carax, follows a stand-up comedian (Adam) and opera singer (Marion) navigating parenthood.


We’ll have to stay tuned for the mysterious twist involving their child, which drives a significant part of the plot but isn’t made clear in Annette‘s trailer or publicity materials.

Although both Adam and Marion are multitalented — not to mention seasoned — performers, it sounds like Annette presented them with some unusual new acting challenges. Where the soundtracks to most musical movies are recorded ahead of production, this director asked the stars to sing while filming on set.

But that wasn’t the only hard part. Adam had to sing live while pretending to give oral sex.


I’d be lost for words if I didn’t have so many questions.

“On most classic musicals, you record your songs in advance and then you do playback on the set. But there, Leos wanted everything to be completely live,” Marion said in an interview featured in Annette’s official press kit, which was released prior to its upcoming Cannes debut.


“It added to the complexity of the set,” she continued. “We found ourselves singing in very complicated positions, doing back-crawling or mimicking cunnilingus; acrobatic positions that technically modify [the way you sing].”


Complicated feels like a bit of an understatement! Regardless, the prospect of Adam engaged in a simulated moment of intimacy while singing for real is highly intriguing, confusing, and seriously impressive all at once. So, when Annette eventually makes its way to the US later this summer, I’ll be watching.

