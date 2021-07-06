ADA, DOGE overtake BTC as the most popular cryptos for US eToro users By Cointelegraph

New research shared with Cointelegraph showed that ADA is the most popular cryptocurrency held by U.S.-based eToro users, up from third place in the second quarter of 2020. After not making the rankings at all a year ago, DOGE is now the second most-held cryptocurrency among U.S.-based investors.

American users of the popular eToro trading platform are taking up altcoins with growing conviction, with the likes of (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) becoming more popular buy-and-hold assets than (BTC).

