ADA, DOGE overtake BTC as the most popular cryptos for US eToro users By Cointelegraph

ADA, DOGE overtake BTC as the most popular cryptos for US eToro users
American users of the popular eToro trading platform are taking up altcoins with growing conviction, with the likes of (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE) becoming more popular buy-and-hold assets than (BTC).
New research shared with Cointelegraph showed that ADA is the most popular cryptocurrency held by U.S.-based eToro users, up from third place in the second quarter of 2020. After not making the rankings at all a year ago, DOGE is now the second most-held cryptocurrency among U.S.-based investors.
