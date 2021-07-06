34 Celebrity Spouses You Didn’t Know Existed

A collection of lesser-known celebrity spouses.
1.
Tina Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond:
He’s a composer and they’ve been married since 2001.
2.
Dwayne Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian:
3.
Cate Blanchett’s husband, Andrew Upton:
4.
Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo:
Kelly told Michigan Ave magazine: “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner. To me he’s just Bobby, my love.” Bobby!!
5.
Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith:
6.
Sir Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell:
7.
Jason Alexander’s wife, Daena E. Title:
They’ve been married for 38 years. On their first date, they went to a restaurant where Bruce Willis happened to be their waiter.
8.
Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger:
9.
Anna Wintour’s husband, Shelby Bryan:
They give off a very similar vibe.
10.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s wife, Tasha McCauley:
11.
Jeff Goldblum’s wife, Emilie Livingston:
12.
Julia Roberts’ husband, Danny Moder:
13.
Christina Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler:
14.
Aaron Paul’s wife, Lauren Parsekian:
They met at Coachella.
15.
Steve Martin’s wife, Anne Stringfield:
16.
Billie Joe Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne Armstrong:
17.
Will Ferrell’s wife, Viveca Paulin:
18.
Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso:
Matt met Luciana while she was bartending in Miami.
19.
Joy Behar’s husband, Steve Janowitz:
They’ve been married since 2011.
20.
Lisa Kudrow’s husband, Michel Stern:
They’ve been married since 1995.
21.
Salma Hayek’s husband, Francois-Henri Pinault:
He’s a French billionaire.
22.
Zoe Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego:
They’ve been married since 2013, have three kids, and are raising them in a gender-neutral environment.
23.
Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca King-Crews:
24.
Eva Longoria’s husband, Jose Baston:
They’ve been married since 2016.
25.
Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn:
26.
Emma Stone’s husband, Dave McCary:
27.
Kate Winslet’s husband, Edward Abel Smith:
28.
Julianne Moore’s husband, Bart Freundlich:
29.
Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler:
30.
Bono’s wife, Ali Hewson:
31.
Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton:
They’re about to have their second child.
32.
Frankie Muniz’ wife, Paige Price:
They just had their first baby, a boy named Mauz.
33.
RuPaul’s husband, Georges LeBar:
They’ve been married since 2017.
34.
Guy Fieri’s wife, Lori Fieri:
