34 Celebrity Spouses You Didn’t Know Existed

A collection of lesser-known celebrity spouses.

1.

Tina Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond:


He’s a composer and they’ve been married since 2001.


2.

Dwayne Johnson’s wife, Lauren Hashian:


They’ve been dating since 2006 and got married in 2019.


3.

Cate Blanchett’s husband, Andrew Upton:


He proposed to her 21 days after meeting.


4.

Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo:

Kelly told Michigan Ave magazine: “I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner. To me he’s just Bobby, my love.” Bobby!!

5.

Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith:


They met on a beach in Mexico in 1994.


6.

Sir Patrick Stewart’s wife, Sunny Ozell:


They met in 2008 and got married in 2013. Ian McKellen officiated.


7.

Jason Alexander’s wife, Daena E. Title:


They’ve been married for 38 years. On their first date, they went to a restaurant where Bruce Willis happened to be their waiter.


8.

Paul Rudd’s wife, Julie Yaeger:


They started dating around the time Clueless came out and have been married for 19 years.


9.

Anna Wintour’s husband, Shelby Bryan:


They give off a very similar vibe.


10.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s wife, Tasha McCauley:


11.

Jeff Goldblum’s wife, Emilie Livingston:


She’s a retired Canadian Olympic rhythmic gymnast.


12.

Julia Roberts’ husband, Danny Moder:


They met in 2000 on the set of the movie The Mexican. He was a camera operator.


13.

Christina Aguilera’s fiancé, Matthew Rutler:


They’ve been engaged for seven years.


14.

Aaron Paul’s wife, Lauren Parsekian:


They met at Coachella.


15.

Steve Martin’s wife, Anne Stringfield:


They met when she was assigned to fact-check one of his pieces for the New Yorker in the mid-2000s.


16.

Billie Joe Armstrong’s wife, Adrienne Armstrong:


17.

Will Ferrell’s wife, Viveca Paulin:


They met in acting class in 1995.


18.

Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso:


Matt met Luciana while she was bartending in Miami.


19.

Joy Behar’s husband, Steve Janowitz:


They’ve been married since 2011.


20.

Lisa Kudrow’s husband, Michel Stern:

They’ve been married since 1995.


21.

Salma Hayek’s husband, Francois-Henri Pinault:


He’s a French billionaire.


22.

Zoe Saldana’s husband, Marco Perego:


They’ve been married since 2013, have three kids, and are raising them in a gender-neutral environment.


23.

Terry Crews’ wife, Rebecca King-Crews:


24.

Eva Longoria’s husband, Jose Baston:


They’ve been married since 2016.


25.

Ed Sheeran’s wife, Cherry Seaborn:


They met in high school.


26.

Emma Stone’s husband, Dave McCary:


They met when Emma hosted SNL.


27.

Kate Winslet’s husband, Edward Abel Smith:


He used to go by the name Ned Rocknroll.


28.

Julianne Moore’s husband, Bart Freundlich:


They’ve been married for almost 25 years.


29.

Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler:


They met on the set of Big Daddy.


30.

Bono’s wife, Ali Hewson:


They’ve been married for almost 39 years.


31.

Kieran Culkin’s wife, Jazz Charton:


They’re about to have their second child.


32.

Frankie Muniz’ wife, Paige Price:


They just had their first baby, a boy named Mauz.


33.

RuPaul’s husband, Georges LeBar:


They’ve been married since 2017.


34.

Guy Fieri’s wife, Lori Fieri:


They’ve been married for over 25 years.


