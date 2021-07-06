3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market At New Highs By StockNews



3 Upgraded Stocks to Buy With the Market At New Highs



The stock market has been very strong with the S&P 500 up by 8% over the last 3 months. Basset Furniture (BSET), Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:) are 3 stocks recently upgraded by the POWR Ratings that should outperform the market.The stock market has been quite strong with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq breaking out to new highs. However, market breadth has not confirmed these new highs as certain parts of the market have been weak.

Clearly, this is more of a stockpicker’s market. The POWR Ratings are one tool that can help you stay on the right side of the market.

3 stocks that were recently upgraded to a Strong Buy are Basset Furniture (BSET), Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS), and Kontoor Brands (KTB).

