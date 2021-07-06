23 Actors Who Didn’t Love The Parts They Played



Adam Rose / Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection



Us Weekly reported that Dianna Agron was unhappy on the show and negotiated her character’s exit after having wanted off for a while. Show reps said this was untrue, but there have been numerous instances of cast members having less-than-ideal experiences, and stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale revealed that some of the cast really hated being on the show. Though they denied that they hated it and wouldn’t name names, they revealed that Season 5 was extremely difficult to film. Amber Riley also posted a TikTok showing a clip of herself on the show suggesting she was doing the role just as a job. She has also said that it was “not the most comfortable environment” as far as working with Lea Michele was concerned, following tweets from Samantha Ware that accused Michele of making the set “a living hell.” Various cast members have corroborated this.