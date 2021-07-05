Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rebounded on

Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the

previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S.

interest rates softened.

But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary

that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading

partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to

curb further gains.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips

firmer than the previous fix of 6.4712.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4628 at midday, 92 pips

firmer than the previous late session close on Friday.

Some investors became cautious and refrained from betting on

further strength in the Chinese currency. The yuan’s performance

against its rivals, as measured by the China Foreign Exchange

Trade System (CFETS) index continued to hover around

98, a level many see as the ceiling for the index.

A strong yuan will be a disadvantage for China’s exports.

Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank,

attributed the stronger CFETS index to relatively smaller

declines in the yuan than in other non-dollar currencies.

The CFETS index stood at 97.99 on Monday, down from Friday’s

98.21, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

Several traders said markets will shift their focus to

minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting due on Wednesday

for clues on policymakers’ thinking over the timing to pare back

stimulus.

Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang Bank, said the dollar

could remain as the key factor influencing the yuan’s movements.

“Unless the U.S. dollar rises sharply, the USD/CNY may

continue to fluctuate in the range of 6.45 to 6.50,” she said in

a note.

By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.342,

while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4649 per

dollar.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4695 6.4712 0.03%

Spot yuan 6.4628 6.472 0.14%

Divergence from -0.10%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.01%

Spot change since 2005 28.06%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.06 98.04 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.342 92.311 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4649 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6324 -2.46%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

