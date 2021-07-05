Yuan rebounds from week low, strength vs FX basket keeps gains in check

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan rebounded on

Monday from a more than one-week low against the dollar hit the

previous session, as prospects for an earlier rise in U.S.

interest rates softened.

But gains in the yuan were capped as investors became wary

that its strength against a basket of currencies of its trading

partners could prompt the central bank to roll out measures to

curb further gains.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4695 per dollar, 17 pips