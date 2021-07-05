Your keys, his coins — Cryptopia employee admits to stealing $172K in crypto By Cointelegraph

Your keys, his coins — Cryptopia employee admits to stealing $172K in crypto
A former employee of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange Cryptopia has pleaded guilty to the theft of roughly $172,000 in cryptocurrency he obtained by making a copy of users’ private keys.
According to a Monday report from New Zealand news outlet Stuff, the unnamed Cryptopia employee pleaded guilty in Christchurch District Court to the theft of more than $1,000 and theft “by a person in a special relationship” — referring to cases when a person takes funds held in trust from someone else. The court convicted the employee, and he will be sentenced on Oct. 20.
