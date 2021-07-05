Wyoming Paves the Way, Approves First DAO in the USA By CoinQuora



Wyoming Paves the Way, Approves First DAO in the USA



Wyoming has just become the first state to legally recognize a DAO.

As of July 4th, the country sees the American CryptoFed DAO as a legal entity.

Other notable figures and firms approve the move.

Wyoming, the crypto-positive state has made yet another move to advocate the adoption of cryptos. The state just said that it is legally recognizing the first ever Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).

In detail, the news came from the Wyoming Secretary of State. It says that the American CryptoFed DAO is now a legal entity. Hence, as of July 4, 2021, the DAO is the first of its kind to be seen by the USA.

The CEO of the American CryptoFed DAO, Marian Orr, says,

Wyoming is the leading digital assets jurisdiction in the USA, and now with this DAO law, Wyoming is arguably the top blockchain jurisdiction in the world.

To add on, Orr says that this would mean that the ability to create a ‘true’ digital money is finally within reach. All in all, this…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora