Wyoming legally recognizes first DAO in the United States By Cointelegraph

Wyoming legally recognizes first DAO in the United States

The crypto-friendly state of Wyoming has approved the first legally recognized Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) in the United States.

The American CryptoFed DAO received notice from the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office on July 1 recognizing it as a legal entity, according to a July 4 announcement.