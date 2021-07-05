Virus worries keep European shares below record highs

Article content European shares were pinned below record highs on Monday, as the global spread of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus raised fears of a stunted economic recovery, although Morrisons jumped as a takeover battle for the British firm heated up. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.3%, with auto and travel stocks being among the biggest decliners. Mining stocks were among the rare gainers, jumping 0.9% and tracking metals prices after a U.S. jobs report last week signaled that the domestic economic rebound remained intact but did not yet warrant an immediate withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

Article content The report also lifted Asian equities to an all-time high earlier in the session after a record close for U.S. equities on Friday. “European markets may very well be turning cautious sooner (than the U.S. markets) as the Delta variant upsets the narrative of a smooth, unfettered recovery from here,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank. “Whether the (European Central Bank) chimes in on these risks and perhaps goes on to outline symmetric inflation goals, with some give either way, will be interesting to watch.” The benchmark STOXX 600 has struggled to reclaim an all-time high hit in mid-June as the jump in virus cases raised the specter of new travel restrictions, while a recent spike in inflation has sparked fears of a quick tapering in monetary stimulus despite assurances to the contrary from the ECB.