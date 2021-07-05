Vietnam’s PM asks State Bank to trial digital currency on blockchain By Cointelegraph

The State Bank of Vietnam is reportedly set to become the latest central bank to delve into explorations of the feasibility and operationally of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Its brief, distinct from some other countries, is to trial a digital currency that would expressly be built on blockchain technology, rather than a centralized protocol.