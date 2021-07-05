US FinCEN Considers Improper Crypto Use a National Priority By CoinQuora

US FinCEN Considers Improper Crypto Use a National Priority
- FinCEN of US Department of Treasury updated their AML-CFT Priorities.
- Cybercrime and the misuse of virtual currencies is now a top priority in the US.
- Treasury is particularly concerned about cyber-enabled financial crime.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has considered ‘cybercrime, including relevant cybersecurity and virtual currency considerations’ a national priority.
According to their updated Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism National Priorities(AML-CFT), the misuse of virtual currencies is now a top priority. Last week, the US Treasury further stated,
”Treasury is particularly concerned about cyber-enabled financial crime, ransomware attacks, and the misuse of virtual assets that exploits and undermines their innovative potential, including through laundering of …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
