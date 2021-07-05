Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm’s CEO says By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said that it was hard to estimate the attack’s precise impact because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya’s customers.

