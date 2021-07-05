Up to 1,500 businesses affected by ransomware attack, U.S. firm’s CEO says By Reuters

© Reuters. Staff enter the headquarters of information technology firm Kaseya in Miami, Florida, U.S., in an undated still image from video. Kaseya/Handout via REUTERS
By Raphael Satter
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said that it was hard to estimate the attack’s precise impact because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya’s customers.
