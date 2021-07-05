Ukrainian e-bank plans to offer Bitcoin trading in July By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As the Ukrainian government progresses with cryptocurrency-related legislation, a major local e-bank is preparing to launch a debit card featuring (BTC) trading.

Ukrainian online banking application Monobank has completed a pilot integration with a cryptocurrency trading platform, Monobank co-founder Oleg Gorokhovsky announced Monday.