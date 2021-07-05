UK-Based Charity Received Over £100K Donations By CoinQuora



UK-Based Charity Received Over £100K Donations



UK-based CHUF has received more than £100,000 in crypto donations.

The charity uses the donations processing platform The Giving Block.

Other major supporters include MoonBoys Finance and Hope Token.

Children’s Heart Unit Fund (CHUF), UK-based charity, has received more than £100,000 in cryptocurrency donations over the past year. As per latest reports, the donations equal around $137,560.

The charity is one of the few in the UK that accept donations made in bitcoin and other cryptos. For now, their chosen donations processing platform is The Giving Block. In fact, it is one of only two charities to do so in the UK.

CHUF recently received a one-off donation worth more than £70,000, they shared in a statement. Community-driven decentralized finance (DeFi) token MoonBoys Finance and…

