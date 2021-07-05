TSX drops as concerns over jump in COVID-19 infections weigh

* At 9:49 a.m. ET (13:49 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.86 points, or 0.07%, at 20,212.25.

Brookfield Business Partners LP rose 2% after it said it would acquire U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion.

* The energy sector dropped 0.2% even as U.S. crude prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.2%.

* The financials sector remain unchanged. The industrials sector fell 0.1%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.2% as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,791.5 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 94 issues were higher, while 123 issues declined for a 1.31-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 10.00 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Cascades Inc, which jumped 5.9% and Fairfax Financial Holdings , which rose 4.3%.

* Interfor Corp fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, while the second biggest decliner was West Fraser Timber Co , down 2.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Goldgroup Mining and Bombardier .

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 23.61 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)