Strong business activity lifts European shares; London mid-caps at record high

Upbeat eurozone business activity saw European shares reverse session losses on Monday, leaving them just about half a percent away from all-time peaks, while a nearly 12% surge in Morrisons sent London mid-caps to record highs. Extending gains to a third straight session, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%. Euro zone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June as the easing of more coronavirus restrictions powered the bloc's dominant service industry, PMIs showed.

The surge came at the cost of mounting inflationary pressures. But "(as) higher prices still seem to reflect temporary shortages, there is good reason to expect headline inflation to drop back sharply in 2022 as base effects are reversed and shortages ease," said Jessica Hinds, a Europe economist at Capital Economics. Banks , material stocks and travel shares led gains on the day. Trading volumes, however, were subdued with U.S. markets closed for an extended 4th of July weekend. In London, the blue-chips index hit over two-week highs, with eyes on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due on Monday to set out plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England. British mid-caps, meanwhile, posted their best day in two months, up 1.2%.