South Korean Shinhan Bank joins Klaytn’s blockchain governance council By Cointelegraph

South Korean Shinhan Bank joins Klaytn's blockchain governance council

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Shinhan Bank, one of the largest banking institutions in South Korea, has entered into a partnership with Klaytn, a global blockchain platform developed by Kakao’s subsidiary Ground X.

According to the Monday announcement, Shinhan Bank has joined Klaytn’s blockchain governance council and become a member of the co-governance of the Klaytn blockchain. As part of the new partnership, Shinhan will be also involved in the development of Klaytn-based digital services to support fintech innovation.

Source: Klaytn