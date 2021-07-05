SoftBank pays $1.6 billion for Yahoo Japan rights By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo March 2, 2011. Yahoo Inc is in advanced talks to exit its joint venture in Japan with Softbank Corp, a move that could lead it to focus on reaching a decision on its China



By Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) – SoftBank’s internet business Z Holdings Corp said on Monday it has agreed to pay Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) 178.5 billion yen ($1.61 billion) to secure the rights to Yahoo branding and technology in perpetuity in Japan.

In contrast to the retreat of Yahoo in the United States, the brand remains a core part of SoftBank’s domestic internet business where the name adorns a web portal and services like shopping and weather.

Verizon is offloading https://www.reuters.com/technology/apollo-acquire-verizons-media-assets-5-bln-2021-05-03 its media businesses including Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global after struggling to compete with internet giants in a $5 billion deal set to close in the second half of this year.

Previously known as Yahoo Japan, SoftBank’s internet business rebranded as Z Holdings and is betting on services such as payments app PayPay https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/softbanks-paypay-surges-ahead-japans-digital-payments-race-2021-06-11 and chat app Line for growth in Japan and Southeast Asia.

($1 = 110.9800 yen)