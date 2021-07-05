SNX hits multi-week highs as total value locked on Synthetix approaches $1 billion By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Synthetix (SNX) spiked to its three-week high on Monday in reaction to a market-wide upside correction led by (BTC) and other top-cap digital assets.

The Synthetix project’s native token reached $9.59 after rising four days in a row by up to 50%. That included a sharp 18.29% upswing in the previous daily session, sparked by Bitcoin’s climb above its key resistance level of $35,000. Altcoins tend to tail the flagship digital asset’s price trends.

Synthetix and Bitcoin price moves in the recent sessions. Source: TradingView
Synthetix was among the only DeFi coins in profits based on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe. Source: Messari
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. SNX price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro
SNX locked in Synthetix pools decline as price rallies. Source: DeFi Pulse
SNX staking APY (with sUSD and SNX as base unit) is at 48.64% per annum. Source: Synthetics Official Website
The Sythentix token eyes a breakout above $10.54. Source: TradingView