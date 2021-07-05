Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.28% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.28%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the fell 0.28%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:), which rose 7.90% or 10.40 points to trade at 142.00 at the close. Meanwhile, Theeb Rent a Car Company SJSC (SE:) added 4.32% or 3.10 points to end at 74.90 and Saudi Ceramic Co. (SE:) was up 3.61% or 2.10 points to 60.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:), which fell 3.58% or 1.05 points to trade at 28.30 at the close. AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) declined 2.88% or 0.38 points to end at 12.82 and Alkhabeer REIT (SE:) was down 2.81% or 0.28 points to 9.70.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 128 to 64 and 13 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.03% or 0.02 to $75.14 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.14% or 0.11 to hit $76.06 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.48% or 8.55 to trade at $1791.85 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.00% to 4.4474, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 92.302.