S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on July 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 15, 2021.

Share ClassTickerAmount Per Share
Class A Shares
Preferred Shares		SBN
SBN.PR.A 		$0.03470
$0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFOStrathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9


Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

