Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Investment, the Synapse Vision By BTC Peers



Revolutionizing Cryptocurrency Investment, the Synapse Vision



Over the years, one of the many problems entrepreneurs and start-up founders have had to deal with is; inaccessibility to capital to kick-start their project ideas. Most of the time, they stay at the idea phase for years and probably never launch. Investors, on the other hand, are faced with a similar problem.

According to a 2020 Bloomberg article, an angel investor who put in as much as $5,800 as at 2010 into Tesla (NASDAQ:) would be worth well over a million dollars right now. Surprisingly, a $127,600 investment in Tesla as of 2019 would also be worth over $1 million. The importance of access to start-ups in their early or embryonic stage cannot be overemphasized.

Lack of proper information on propitious start-ups or companies at their embryonic stage has limited investors’ possibilities of making enormous sums from the market. This has become a major sticking point for both investors and start-ups alike.

Over time, a few projects have been developed and launched to bridge the gap between investors and start-ups, thereby breaking the access to the capital barrier. One such project is Synapse Network.

The Synapse Network

This is a unique cross-chain network that has been designed, specifically, to bridge the gap between crypto and traditional markets as well as the gap between start-ups and private investors.

Leveraging the decentralized nature of the trillion-dollar crypto market, Synapse Network will allow its users to seamlessly and carefully monitor the development of several projects and also keep track of their investments. It attempts to grant access from alternative investments to retail investors, in the process supporting start-ups, therefore solving a major problem.

Thanks to its cross-chain system which has been described as a major step up from the multi-chain, Synapse will pioneer a paradigm shift in fundraising amongst smart contracts-based blockchain projects. Like a few projects in the crypto space, Synapse, through its Launchpad will seek to civilize the fundraising space, creating the fairest layer for the technology ecosystem.

As an added advantage, all projects from the Synapse Launchpad will be duly backed by the network’s advanced technologies and properties, some of which include; flawless smart contract integration, strong security, fast data gathering ability, et al.

An unmatched feat, the emerging cross-chain project has managed to raise over $2 million from a ton of venture capital, community funding rounds, and partners such as Dutch Crypto Investors’, Black Dragon, ChainLink, Crypto Weekly, etc.

Leveraging frontier technologies like decentralized finance [DeFi] which has gone from a TVL [total value locked] of about $600 million in 2020 to over $54 billion [at the time of writing], the Synapse Network will enable users to interact with a variety of financial services without the need for an intermediary or central authority system.

Breaking the existing entry barrier, Synapse will connect investors to promising start-ups and projects at their earliest stages, hence offering them a better position to invest and make huge returns from these start-ups. Additionally, this cross-chain and blockchain-based project will provide relevant information on each of the existing projects on its Launchpad, ensuring that users can conduct due diligence before investing.

Speaking to reporters about this nascent project, co-founder of Synapse Network, PawełŁaskarzewski, stated that the introduction of cross-chain technology which is a big step up to the multi-chain is an unprecedented move in the blockchain space. “so, we are thrilled to be the only player in the market to offer this technology. Cross-chain means you can choose any chain you want, or even several at a time, for any investment that you desire”, the co-founder further revealed.

Continue reading on BTC Peers