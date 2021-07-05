Return to normal? UK PM Johnson outlines end to England’s virus restrictions

Article content LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks, in a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant. Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. He said the step would eliminate formal limits on social contact, the instruction to work from home, and mandates to wear face masks.

Article content After imposing the most onerous constraints on behavior in Britain’s peacetime history to battle the novel coronavirus, Johnson is betting the vaccination program, which has weakened the link between infections and hospital admissions, can prevent the health service being overwhelmed by a new coronavirus wave. Under plans, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen and there will be no limits on capacity of hospitality venues. Social distancing guidelines will be scrapped. “We must be honest with ourselves that if we can’t reopen our society in the next few weeks when we will be helped by the arrival of summer and by the school holidays, then we must ask ourselves when will we be able to return to normal?” Johnson said at a news conference.