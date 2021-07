Proactive news headlines including NEO Battery Materials, Arrow Exploration and Marble Financial

New York , July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

NEO Battery Materials Ltd (CVE:NBM) (OTCPINK:NBMFF) says latest tests highlight potency of its silicon nanocoating technology click here

Marvel Discovery Corp (CVE:MARV) (OTCQB:IMTFF) (FRA:O4T1) finds more high-grade gold samples at its Blackfly Gold Project in Ontario click here

Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) boosts team as it appoints Lawrence Rhee to management advisory team and Michael Feola as board director click here

District Metals Corp (CVE:DMX) (OTCMKTS:MKVNF) (FRA:DFPP) continues to intersect significant polymetallic mineralization at Tomtebo click here

Arrow Exploration Corp (CVE:AXL) plans $12 million capital raise as it prepares for AIM listing in London click here

About Proactive 

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com