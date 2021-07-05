Press Release | Financial Post

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Brian Morales (“Mr. Morales”) announces today that he has disposed of 625,000 Common shares (the “Shares”) in the capital of the Woodbridge Resources Ltd. (the “Issuer”) pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Mr. Morales and Richard Graham on July 5, 2021. The Shares were sold at a sale price of $0.0000016 per Share, for an aggregate sale price of $1 (the “Share Sale”). On closing of the Share Sale, Mr. Morales no longer holds any securities of the Issuer.

A report respecting this disposition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, contact Mr. Morales at 416-648-8995.