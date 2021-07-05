Polish zloty firms on rate hike expectations

Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies
firmed in low liquidity on Monday as U.S. markets were closed
for a holiday, with the Polish zloty outperforming the region
supported by the possibility of sooner-than-expected monetary
policy tightening in Poland.
The zloty was up 0.23%, trading at 4.5070 versus
the euro common currency.
“Liquidity is so low that it can cause bigger jumps in the
rate,” an FX trader in Warsaw said. “The zloty is also supported
by the central bank governor who on Friday, for the first time,
Article content
did not exclude the possibility of rate hikes.”
Governor Adam Glapinski was quoted in an interview as saying
that “if there are any reasons, for example when inflation is
driven by demand factors, and strong economic growth continues,
we will raise rates.”
Rate hikes in Hungary and the Czech Republic in June fueled
anticipation of sooner-than-expected tightening in Poland as
well, which buoyed the zloty in the past two weeks.
Central banks in Poland and Romania will announce rate
decisions on Thursday, and Glapinski will hold a news conference
on Friday at 1300 GMT.
The Romanian leu edged up 0.04% to 4.9270.
Investors were also eyeing June CPI data in Hungary to be
published on Thursday.
“If inflation comes in higher than expected, that can
strengthen rate hike expectations and could support the
currency,” an FX trader in Budapest said.
Central bank deputy governor Barnabas Virag reiterated on
Monday that the National Bank of Hungary would act decisively
and the fastest way possible to counter inflation risks.
Headline inflation came in at an annual 5.1% in May, below
forecasts but above the central bank’s target range of 3% with a
tolerance band of a percentage point on either side.
The Hungarian forint slid 0.05% on Monday and was
trading at 351.69.
Markets in the Czech Republic were closed for a national
holiday on Monday and Tuesday.
Stocks in the region were higher, with Warsaw up
0.33% while Budapest gained 0.24%. Bucharest was
0.43% higher.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1115 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1152.13 1152.130 +0.00% +12.17
0 %
.BUX Budapes 47633.9 47520.42 +0.24% +13.12
t 1 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2259.50 2252.18 +0.33% +13.89
%
.BETI Buchare 11881.8 11830.90 +0.43% +21.17
st 4 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1963.36 1970.32 -0.35% +12.88
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 544.12 550.76 -1.21% +21.58
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 1.03 1.33 1.63 0.66
Rep
Hungary 1.51 1.86 2.03 1.05
Poland 0.31 0.54 0.77 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)
