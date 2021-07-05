Philippine Stock Exchange wants to launch local crypto markets first By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Philippine Stock Exchange wants to launch local crypto markets first

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is aiming to be first in line when financial regulators give the green light for crypto asset trading in the country.

On Friday, July 2, CNN reported that PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the local bourse should be the country’s first exchange platform for crypto assets. He stated: