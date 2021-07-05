Philippine Stock Exchange to Be the Site for Crypto Trading By CoinQuora

Philippine Stock Exchange to Be the Site for Crypto Trading
- The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) wants to be the platform for trading cryptos.
- PSE is just awaiting guidelines from the Philippine SEC and other regulators.
According to a report, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) wants to be the platform for trading cryptos. This will occur when it gets approval from the country’s regulators.
The report says that PSE is just awaiting guidelines from the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators.
On Friday, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said that the PSE should be the exchange platform for crypto assets. In addition, he said that the idea came up during a top management meeting two weeks ago.
PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon noted,
“If there should be any exchange for cryptos, it should b…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
