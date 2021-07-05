Philippine Stock Exchange to Be the Site for Crypto Trading By CoinQuora



Philippine Stock Exchange to Be the Site for Crypto Trading



The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) wants to be the platform for trading cryptos.

PSE is just awaiting guidelines from the Philippine SEC and other regulators.

On Friday, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said that the PSE should be the exchange platform for crypto assets. In addition, he said that the idea came up during a top management meeting two weeks ago.

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon noted,