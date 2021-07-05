Omani transport group Asyad weighs strategic stake sale in shipping unit -sources

Article content

DUBAI — Oman’s state-owned transport group Asyad is weighing the sale of a strategic stake in its subsidiary Oman Shipping Company (OSC), three sources familiar with the matter said.

Asyad has asked banks to pitch for a mandate to help it review a potential deal in which Asyad could divest up to 40% of its ownership, said two sources, who declined to be named as the matter was not public.

Asyad, owned by the Oman Investment Authority, the country’s sovereign fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Oman Shipping Company also did not respond to a request for comment.