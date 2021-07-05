NowVertical Group Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NowVertical Group Inc. (formerly Good2Go Corp.) (the “Company” or “NowVertical”) is pleased to announce that, at the opening of the market today, the Company’s subordinate voting shares (the “Shares”) will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “NOW”.

On June 28, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its Qualifying Transaction (as defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) (the “Transaction”) with NowVertical Group, Inc. (“NVG”), a Delaware-based company specializing in accretive data analytics software and services. The Transaction was done by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the “Business Combination”) pursuant to which, among other things, each of (i) NVG and (ii) NVG Canada Finco Inc. amalgamated with wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, which were incorporated for the purposes of the Business Combination.

The Company has now received all requisite approvals in respect of the Transaction, including that of the TSXV. The total number of issued and outstanding Shares of the Company at the commencement of trading will be 22,124,842 (or 49,251,842 on an as-converted basis, inclusive of the Company’s non-listed proportionate voting shares).

“Listing on the TSXV is an important milestone for NowVertical as we enter the public market with the goal of enhancing our visibility within the investment community and broadening our investor base to build long-term shareholder value” commented Daren Trousdell, NowVertical’s CEO and Chairman.

Other Matters

The Company also announces that, subject to the approval of the TSXV, it has retained Generation IACP Inc. (“Generation”) to provide market-making services and engaged North Equities Corp. (“North Equities“) to provide social media marketing services on the Company’s behalf.

Generation has been retained with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of NowVertical’s Shares. Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the “Generation Agreement”), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes, per month. Generation will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation, and Generation does not currently own any securities of NowVertical; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. NowVertical and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member firm of the TSXV. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days’ prior written notice.

North Equities has been engaged to increase the awareness of the Company among prospective investors and expand the Company’s current social media presence. Under the agreement between the Company and North Equities (the “North Equities Agreement”), as compensation for North Equities’ services, the Company has agreed to pay a cash fee of C$70,000, a third of which was paid upon signing, with the balance paid in equal installments on the second and fourth month of the engagement. North Equities specializes in various social media platforms, and will be able to facilitate greater investor and consumer engagement and widespread dissemination of the Company’s news.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical is a global big data software and services company that helps businesses win in the digital economy by helping its clients better understand, manage and utilize their data. NowVertical is focusing on scaling its current efforts in the global automotive and government verticals, and is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on profitable and accretive data analytics software and services companies in other under-utilized data rich industries. NowVertical is positioned to be an invaluable tool for executives and bureaucrats to make data informed decisions affecting billions of people globally. For more information about NowVertical, visit www.nowvertical.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “will”, “may”, “estimate” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Corporation’s business.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation the Shares beginning trading on the TSXV. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

