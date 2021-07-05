Nigeria losing 200,000 bpd to pipeline damage, minister says

Article content

ABUJA — Nigeria is losing an average of 200,000 barrels of oil per day – more than 10% of its production – to pipeline vandalism, the country’s information minister said on Monday.

Nigeria relies on oil exports for more than half its budget and 95% of foreign exchange. The cost to repair the pipelines alone is roughly 60 billion naira ($145.99 million), information minister Lai Mohammed told a town hall meeting in Abuja.

“One can only imagine the impact on the economy,” Mohammed said, adding that the resulting spills also had a devastating impact on the water, air and soil quality.