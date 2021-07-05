NFTs make it possible for gamers to have digital property rights By Cointelegraph



NFTs make it possible for gamers to have digital property rights



Every day, we hear of more involvement by big industry players (for example, Epic Games and Roblox) as we creep closer to the Metaverse, a shared persistent virtual environment of interconnected digital experiences. The problem is that none of this matters until netizens are able to truly own digital assets. And it all starts with gaming.

Video games make us feel like we can do anything. These virtual worlds of limitless potential allow us to transcend the realities of everyday life as we become heroes. They give us the sense that we are in control of our own destiny.

Yat Siu, chairman and co-founder of Animoca Brands, leads various NFT projects including F1 DeltaTime, The Sandbox, MotoGP Ignition and the REVV token and ecosystem. Yat’s vision is to bring digital ownership and play-to-earn to 2.7 billion gamers and beyond. He is a supporter of various NGOs, a member of BAFTA and serves on the board of directors of the Asian Youth Orchestra.

