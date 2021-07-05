New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.

Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.

Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.

ORIGINALS

7 July

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

9 July

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

The Water Man

TV

5 July

You Are My Spring (plus new episode every Sunday)

6 July

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season two

7 July

Dogs season two

The Mire season two

The War Next-Door

8 July

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

9 July

Atypical season four

Biohackers season two

9 July

The Cook of Castamar

Virgin River season three

Documentary

7 July

Cat People

8 July

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

9 July

How to Become a Tyrant

Comedy

9 July

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

LICENCED

Movies

5 July

Midsommar

7 July

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

This Little Love of Mine

Ari Aster’s horror ‘Midsommar’ is coming to Netflix in July (A24)

9 July

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Finding Hubby

10 July

Chicken Run

120 BPM (Beats Per Minute)

TV

6 July

Born to Be Wild

10 July

Outback Lockdown

