Most Asian currencies strengthen; Thai baht weakens

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move

Japan yen 110.790 110.96 +0.15

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3451 +0.06

Taiwan dlr 27.900 27.915 +0.05

Korean won 1131.800 1131.8 0.00

Baht 32.150 32.11 -0.12

Peso 49.387 49.35 -0.07

Rupiah 14460.000 14476 +0.11

Rupee 74.300 74.3 0.00

Ringgit 4.155 4.154 -0.02

Yuan 6.459 6.4639 +0.07

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move

Japan yen 110.790 103.24 -6.81

Sing dlr 1.344 1.3209 -1.74

Taiwan dlr 27.900 28.483 +2.09

Korean won 1131.800 1086.20 -4.03

Baht 32.150 29.96 -6.81

Peso 49.387 48.01 -2.79

Rupiah 14460.000 14040 -2.90

Rupee 74.300 73.07 -1.66

Ringgit 4.155 4.0200 -3.25

Yuan 6.459 6.5283 +1.07

(Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)