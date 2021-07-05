Mexico chooses Pemex to run Zama oilfield, document shows

Article content MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Pemex has been selected to operate the Zama offshore oilfield, according to a ministerial letter and three sources close to the matter, giving the state company control over one of the country’s most promising oil projects. The shallow-water field in the southern Gulf of Mexico is shared by Pemex and a consortium led by U.S. company Talos Energy, with both claiming to be best placed to develop the deposit and its estimated reserves of nearly 700 million barrels of oil.

Article content Pemex’s president and a Talos representative were told of the decision in a July 2 letter from Energy Minister Rocio Nahle, a copy of which was seen by Reuters. “We have decided to designate Pemex Exploration and Production as the operator of the unified area,” the letter said. The letter stated that Pemex said in June that it had the financial capacity to develop the project and had nearby infrastructure for receiving, storing and exporting the crude. It also said that Mexican energy regulator CNH had confirmed that Pemex met the technical conditions to develop Zama “in the short term.” The Talos-led consortium and Pemex had been given three more months from the end of December to discuss how to estimate each portion of the field’s reserves and decide who would be in the best position to operate the project.

Article content Talos has vast experience on the U.S. side of the Gulf while experts have cast doubt on how highly indebted Pemex would obtain the capital to develop the project. SPLIT RIFT Houston-based Talos in May criticized the results of an initial evaluation by a third-party engineering firm engaged by all the companies to calculate the reserves split and participating interests, which it put at 49.6% for the consortium and 50.4% for Pemex. “We believe the recent third-party analysis underestimates relevant data obtained during the appraisal campaign,” Talos Chief Executive Timothy Duncan said at the time. In June the consortium submitted to regulator CNH a draft of the development plan for its part of the field, but the final decision on who would operate the project was ultimately made by the ministry after the companies failed to reach an agreement.

Article content Neither Pemex, Talos nor the Energy Ministry responded to requests for comment. Zama’s reserves, which extend into Pemex’s neighboring Uchukil area, were discovered by the Talos-led consortium in 2017 and were one of the biggest oil discoveries in Mexico for decades. It was also the first large crude discovery by foreign companies after energy sector reforms spearheaded by the previous administration, which Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has taken steps to roll back. The other members of the consortium are Germany’s Wintershall Dea and Britain’s Harbour Energy. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga Writing by Daina Beth Solomon Editing by David Goodman)

