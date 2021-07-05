Metadium (META) Price Surges Above 75% in the Past Week By CoinQuora

Metadium (META) Price Surges Above 75% in the Past Week
- Metadium (META) spikes over 75% in the past week.
- META is defined as an identity ecosystem developed on a public blockchain.
Metadium (META) price has shown bullish performance spiking over 75% in the past week.
META is a digital asset with a market capitalization of $152 million. Metadium is ranked as 176 in the global cryptocurrency rating. According to CoinMarketCap, the META price is at $0.122 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,877,737, at the time of writing.
META Price Chart (Source:
