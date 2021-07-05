LTFN Chief Demands Pope Visit Canada Soon and Accept Responsibility for Attempted Annihilation of Kids at Residential Schools

LHEIDLI, British Columbia, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lheidli T’enneh First Nation (LTFN) Chief Dolleen Logan today demanded of the leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, to visit the residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan where the remains of hundreds of children have been found in unmarked graves. Chief Logan said the only way for healing to begin is to have the head of the Catholic Church visit the sites of these crimes and apologize directly to the families of the kids who never made it home. In recent weeks, the remains of hundreds of children have been found at the sites of two residential schools in BC and one in Saskatchewan. Indigenous leaders say more discoveries of children who died while in the care of staff at Catholic-Church-run and Crown-sanctioned residential schools are expected. Read More