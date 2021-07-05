Lingering Bombardier ‘skeletons’ draining cash from Alstom in rocky integration

Expects costly and painful months ahead to turn Bombardier rail operations around
Article content
Alstom SA Chief Executive Officer Henri Poupart-Lafarge expects costly and painful months ahead as the rail-equipment maker works to turn around the flagging operations of the Canadian rival it acquired.
Article content
Alstom is set to detail on Tuesday a path for improving profitability for the combined group after the Bombardier deal was sealed in January. Alstom is forecasting a cash drain in the first half of this year and a return to pre-acquisition margin levels only in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, according to a statement.
There will be “no more skeletons” going forward, he said in an interview, saying provisions for problematic contracts related to Bombardier have been capped at the roughly 1.08 billion euros ($1.3 billion) already announced. “The key element is to turn around Bombardier.”
Alstom has won major large train orders in recent months, benefiting from a wave of investment in carbon-free transport. But integrating Bombardier’s business has been a rocky process.
Article content
On the brighter side, Alstom is looking at additional spending in the U.S. on infrastructure under the Biden administration as “upside potential,” he said.
In Europe, the biggest markets will be Germany along with Italy, Spain and Portugal — southern countries set to spend under the region’s stimulus package.
Key highlights
- Alstom sees significant negative free cash flow this fiscal year including between negative EU1.6 billion and negative EU1.9 billion in the first half.
- “Stabilization” of Bombardier legacy contracts in two or three years.
- Adjusted EBIT margin to reach between 8 per cent and 10 per cent from 2024-25 onwards vss 5 per cent pro forma.
- Yearly positive free cash flow toward mid-term target.
- Order backlog stands at 74.5 billion eurosGoal to expand global market share by 5 percentage points to 36 per cent: CEO