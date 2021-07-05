Left with record unused money from FY2020/21, Japan eyes extra budget

Article content

TOKYO — Japan has logged a record amount of leftover money from the previous year’s budget due to greater than expected tax revenue, the finance ministry said on Monday, a windfall likely to fuel politicians’ calls for more coronavirus stimulus spending.

Of the leftover 4.5 trillion yen ($40 billion), the fiscal law stipulates that half must be used to repay debt, while the rest can be spent for other purposes, namely a supplementary budget for the current fiscal year.

The amount of leftover money for the last fiscal year topped the previous record worth 2 trillion yen, seen in fiscal 2011.