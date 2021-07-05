Latam FX slip; Brazilian real dips on political woes

Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides

Website UOL reported on Monday that Brazilian President Jair

easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

in Brazil roared back to life in June, benefiting from the

0.7%, despite data that showed private sector business activity

The real hit a two-week low and was last trading down

over corruption in the country.

extending losses to a fifth straight session on growing concerns

while a federal deputy. This comes after the Supreme Court

authorized an investigation of Bolsonaro over the procurement

process for an Indian COVID-19 vaccine.

Recent political developments, particularly Bolsonaro’s

declining popularity, have removed the sheen from the real,

which lost about 4% over the last six days.

Still, the currency is up 2% this year, and is the best

performer in Latin America, propped up by positive data and a

hawkish central bank.

Broader emerging market currencies rose as

last week’s high U.S. unemployment data continued to weigh on

the dollar. But trading was light because of a public holiday in

the United States.

The prospect of a weak U.S. jobs market is expected to keep

the Federal Reserve from tightening monetary policy in the near