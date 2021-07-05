Latam FX slip; Brazilian real dips on political woes

Latin American currencies fell on Monday,

lagging broader emerging market peers, with Brazil’s real

extending losses to a fifth straight session on growing concerns

over corruption in the country.

The real hit a two-week low and was last trading down

0.7%, despite data that showed private sector business activity

in Brazil roared back to life in June, benefiting from the

easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.

Website UOL reported on Monday that Brazilian President Jair

Bolsonaro was involved in a scheme to skim salaries of his aides

while a federal deputy. This comes after the Supreme Court

authorized an investigation of Bolsonaro over the procurement

process for an Indian COVID-19 vaccine.

Recent political developments, particularly Bolsonaro’s

declining popularity, have removed the sheen from the real,

which lost about 4% over the last six days.

Still, the currency is up 2% this year, and is the best

performer in Latin America, propped up by positive data and a

hawkish central bank.

Broader emerging market currencies rose as

last week’s high U.S. unemployment data continued to weigh on

the dollar. But trading was light because of a public holiday in

the United States.

The prospect of a weak U.S. jobs market is expected to keep

the Federal Reserve from tightening monetary policy in the near

term and benefit emerging markets. Minutes of the Federal

Reserve’s previous meeting on Wednesday will be eyed for more

clues.

Rabobank’s Christian Lawrence does not see the currencies as

vulnerable as they were during the 2013 taper tantrum, adding

that a hawkish stance by many EM central banks to keep rate

differentials attractive creates less of a negative story for

EM.

“I’m constructive of EM over the next couple of months,” he

said. “I expect the dollar to be strong but more so against

developed markets rather than EMs.”

Chile’s peso gave up 0.2%, but losses were capped on

Monday by a rise in the price of copper, the country’s top

export. Peru’s sol lost 0.7%, losing for the third

session running.

Mexico’s currency fell 3%, though data showed

increasing Mexican consumer confidence in June.

In Argentina, Buenos Aires province extended the deadline

for a $7 billion debt restructuring deal and agreed to renew a

“last round” of talks with creditors after more than a year of

fraught negotiations.

Among stocks, oil major Petrobras was among the

biggest drags on Sao Paulo’s Bovespa index. The company

announced price hikes for gasoline and diesel on Monday, the

under the new chief executive. Bolsonaro had ousted the previous

head for hiking diesel prices.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1907 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1354.66 -0.05

MSCI LatAm 2598.78 -0.72

Brazil Bovespa 127160.39 -0.36

Mexico IPC 50397.34 0.35

Chile IPSA 4276.41 -0.89

Argentina MerVal 64831.62 2.371

Colombia COLCAP 1289.38 2.3

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.0851 -0.67

Mexico peso 19.8440 -0.43

Chile peso 735.9 -0.18

Colombia peso 3739 0.00

Peru sol 3.9215 -0.75

Argentina peso 95.8800 -0.08

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick

Editing by David Goodman, William Maclean)

