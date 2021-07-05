Juicy Rewards for $FORM Holders By DailyCoin



Formation Fi Kicks Off Early Adoption Program: Juicy Rewards for $FORM Holders



Formation Fi, the leading DeFi project that develops the next generation of yield farming protocol, is excited to announce the launch of its Early Adoption Program.

After a very successful and oversubscribed presale, followed by the IDO on leading decentralized platforms, strong-hand holders of $FORM token are bracing up to enjoy extra juicy rewards.

Since we want to incentivize organic growth of the ecosystem by conducting the fairest possible distribution, we launched our Early Adoption Program to ensure that all of our $FORM holders are taken care of ahead of ALPHA v1 Launch. Like we promised, the ALPHA v1 is still scheduled to be delivered in Q3.

We have already kicked off Phase 1. First snapshot will take place on July 1st at 18:00 UTC — July 4th at 18:00 UTC. Once you connect within the app we will take a snapshot and you will be able to claim tier and qualification status. Remember, the first snapshot lasts only 3 days, after that period has ended you won’t be able to qualify for the early adopters program.

The second and final snapshot will take place on July 31st at 18:00 UTC — August 3rd at 18:00 UTC. This is the final snapshot, if your FORM holdings have changed since the first snapshot, for example if it doubles or tripled you will be able to upgrade your TIER. However, if your FORM holdings have decreased since the first snapshot below basic tier level that got you approved within the first snapshot, you won’t be able to qualify at the final snapshot.

Here are the rules for your qualification for TIER status with multipliers + autostake & compound

4 Tiers (Limited Spots)

You have to hold $FORM tokens (ERC20 or BEP20).

Only wallets with certain amounts of tokens held in wallet or staked will be eligible for the program.

All LP Tokens Staked in our Pancake or Alpaca Pool (NASDAQ:) will be accounted for (No need to unwind positions, ENJOY STAKING).

$FORM Silver: Holding 2,500–9,999 FORM

$FORM Gold: Holding 10,000–34,999 FORM

$FORM Diamond: Holding 35,000+ FORM

$FORM Black: Holding 50,000+ FORM

Make sure to hold enough FORM tokens to qualify at least for the Silver Tier.

You can browse through other tiers and see how much more FORM is needed for the upgrade.

Upgrade will be possible within the second snapshot, but only if you already qualified within the first snapshot.

Important Notes

The Rewards

There will be a total of 6 MILLION FORM distributed (among) only for our early adopters tier card holders.

All tier early adopters holders will be granted instant access for darkpool limited liquidity pools.

All tier early adopters holders will be eligible for airdrop of our partner projects as soon as announced.

All tier early adopters holders will be able to earn extra APY on ALPHA V1 by giving a special multiplier available only for tier early adopters holders.

Formation Fi’s $FORM is a triple-utility token which provides profit-sharing, governance, and helps grow the DeFi ecosystem by harnessing the wisdom of the crowd to identify and fund the most promising projects. The token fuels our ecosystem that has been built to unleash Smart Yield Farming 2.0, as well as enables and incentivizes community engagement for good governance and profit sharing. The token is designed to reward the long-term interests of key stakeholders and demotivate short-term speculators.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi is a DeFi project that aims to take yield farming to another level by integrating the risk parity strategy first implemented by billionaire hedge fund manager Ray Dalio for stock markets. The yield farming protocol developed by Formation Fi distributes risk across multiple uncorrelated assets within the crypto space. The protocol is chain agnostic, community-oriented, and targets long-term success.

